Watch CHCH Live
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Milton youth involved in robbery back in court

Posted:
Category: Halton
Tags: back in court, boy, milton, possession of weapons dangerous and breach recognizance of bail, social media, ttering death threats

policetape-750x421 (1)

A Milton boy out on bail is facing additional charges, and is expected back in court.

The 15 year old was arrested on September 19 after he allegedly threatened someone he knew via social media.

An investigation revealed that the Mitlon boy went to the victim’s home and took a picture of himself holding a gun.

He then sent the victim a snapchat of the picture with an attached message that led the victim to fear for his life.

Shortly after, police discovered that both boys had been disputing for a while.

The suspect was out on bail just before his arrest for his role in an unrelated robbery that took place on August 31.

The handgun used in the picture was found to be a pellet gun and has since been recovered.

The Milton boy is charged with uttering death threats, possession of weapons dangerous and breach recognizance of bail.


LATEST STORIES

Milton youth involved in robbery back in court

Human trafficking investigation leads to multiple arrests

On the road again

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php