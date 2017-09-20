Milton youth involved in robbery back in court

A Milton boy out on bail is facing additional charges, and is expected back in court.

The 15 year old was arrested on September 19 after he allegedly threatened someone he knew via social media.

An investigation revealed that the Mitlon boy went to the victim’s home and took a picture of himself holding a gun.

He then sent the victim a snapchat of the picture with an attached message that led the victim to fear for his life.

Shortly after, police discovered that both boys had been disputing for a while.

The suspect was out on bail just before his arrest for his role in an unrelated robbery that took place on August 31.

The handgun used in the picture was found to be a pellet gun and has since been recovered.

The Milton boy is charged with uttering death threats, possession of weapons dangerous and breach recognizance of bail.