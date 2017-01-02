Milton stabbing injures three men, teen arrested

Halton Police opened the New Year by responding to a stabbing at a Milton home on Sunday morning.

The stabbing happened during a New Year’s Eve party just before 3 a.m. on Davis Lane. Police arrived to find three men injured from stab wounds.

Two were taken to Hamilton General Hospital with life-threatening injuries. The third man was taken to Milton District Hospital and is expected to be OK.

The K-9 Unit and the Tactical Team were also called to the scene to investigate possible leads and search for suspects.

Police arrested a teenaged boy for multiple charges but officers said the investigation continues.