Watch CHCH Live 2017 Business Nomination
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Milton home destroyed by early morning fire

Posted:
Category: Halton
Tags: fire, firefighters, halton, milton

MiltonFire

An early morning fire has destroyed a two-storey home in Milton.

Crews were called to Drysdale Cres. around 4 a.m. Wednesday.

Two people were inside the home at the time of the blaze but managed to get out safely. No injuries have been reported.

Neighbours called 911 after they heard a “loud explosion” and came outside to find the home’s garage completely engulfed in flames.

Fire officials say the cause is unknown at this time but it appears the fire started in the garage and spread to the attic of the home.

Firefighters extinguished the fire and are currently on scene dealing with hot spots.

The Ontario Fire Marshal’s office has been called in to investigate.


LATEST STORIES

Rockton World's Fair

Get Fresh with Summer Fresh

"Residue"

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php