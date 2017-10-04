Milton home destroyed by early morning fire

An early morning fire has destroyed a two-storey home in Milton.

Crews were called to Drysdale Cres. around 4 a.m. Wednesday.

Two people were inside the home at the time of the blaze but managed to get out safely. No injuries have been reported.

Neighbours called 911 after they heard a “loud explosion” and came outside to find the home’s garage completely engulfed in flames.

Fire officials say the cause is unknown at this time but it appears the fire started in the garage and spread to the attic of the home.

Firefighters extinguished the fire and are currently on scene dealing with hot spots.

The Ontario Fire Marshal’s office has been called in to investigate.