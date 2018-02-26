Watch CHCH Live 2017 Business Nomination
Millard and Smich to be sentenced for murder of Laura Babcock

A Toronto judge is expected to deliver a sentence Monday for convicted killers Dellen Millard and Mark Smich.

The duo was found guilty of first-degree murder in December in the presumed death of 23-year-old Laura Babcock.

Babcock was reported missing in July 2012. Her body has still not been found.

Thirty-two-year-old Millard and 30-year-old Smich were automatically sentenced to life imprisonment with no chance of parole for at least 25 years in connection to Babcock’s murder.

The men are already serving life sentences for the murder and incineration of Ancaster man Tim Bosma.

The judge will decide if the pair will serve the life sentences consecutively or concurrently.

The Crown has argued the pair should serve consecutive life sentences for the Babcock and Bosma murders.



