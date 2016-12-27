Mild weather making it hard for winter activities

We didn’t break any weather records today, but the mild weather still melted away a lot of the snow that was on the ground in our area.

The temperature at Glen Eden was on the wrong side of 0 to make snow, but staff aren’t too concerned.

A cold December has allowed the snowmakers to build up a half a metre base, which is way better than last year when the hill couldn’t open until after New Years.

Although the hills weren’t packed, people took advantage of the warmer snowboarding weather.

The rain and temperatures well above zero have put a damper on the winter wonderland at Valens Lake Conservation Area. There are now water spots on the ice which means people looking to go ice fishing will have to wait longer.

At Glen Eden, the snowmakers start working at minus three and the forecast doesn’t call for any really warm days coming up, but unfortunately for Valens Lake, it also doesn’t call for any really cold days either.