What these mild temperatures are doing to Hamilton’s waterfalls

It was a beautiful day to view the waterfalls in Hamilton, like the Albion falls off Mountain Brow boulevard. Many stopping to take a photo or simply enjoying the breath-taking scene. While many aren’t complaining about the warm temperatures, some feel it’s strange not to see more ice formed on the falls.

The city of Hamilton has over a hundred waterfalls. Typically this time of year there’d be ice formations but because it’s been so mild, many of them are free flowing.

“Typically this time of year, February, everything is frozen solid but this year, as far as I know all the waterfalls are flowing.” “If you’ve ever been here when it’s -20 or -40 you’ll hear the water flowing behind the waterfalls which is kind of neat.” Jay Poel, Hamilton Waterfalls.

Environment Canada’s David Phillips said since November we’ve only had 16 days where the temperature fell below -10, cold enough to form ice. Compared to 2015, which was a polar vortex year, there were 53.