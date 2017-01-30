Watch CHCH Live 2016 Business Excellence Awards
Middle Eastern-Canadian dual citizens urged to travel with Canadian I.D.

The Canadian government has researched the effect of President Trump’s travel ban and encourages dual-citizens from any of the seven banned Middle Eastern countries to travel with their Canadian passports.

Roughly 35,000 Canadians are dual citizens from the seven countries on President Trump’s travel ban list.

The federal government continues to work around the clock to clarify what this ban means for Canadians amid protests and confusion south of the border and around the world.

Both Air Canada and WestJet said they will waive cancellation fees and give full refunds for passengers who can no longer travel to the U.S. under Trump’s order.

Pearson International Airport also asks passengers to contact U.S. Customs and Border Patrol, or their airline questions regarding entry to the U.S.

 

 


