Microchip Implant for Workers

Wisconsin’s Three Square Market is offering to implant chips into it’s employees so they can more easily use the vending machine, open doors, and get computer access within the company.

The chips are about the size of a grain of rice and are injected in your hand with a needle.

The company says they are passive devices, and cannot be used to track location.

The former Ontario Information and Privacy Commissioner says she does not trust it.

The technology was approved in 2004 for medical use but this is the first time a company is trying it for convenience.