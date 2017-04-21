Michael Yole pleads guilty to attempted murder

A 93-year-old Carlisle man was sentenced to two and a half years behind bars today, after pleading guilty to the attempted murder of his daughter-in-law.

Amanda Yole nearly lost an ear when she was slashed in the head during a family dispute on January 25th.

Yole told the court “I am a contrite and humbled old man standing in front of you today.”

Yole said the machete attack was the result of more than a year of what his lawyer called “elder abuse.” He said his son and son’s family were trying to push him out of his house and into a retirement home.

Yole’s son Marlyn Yole, his daughter-in-law Amanda Yole, and her daughter Carly Nevard all read victim impact statements about their ongoing trauma from the attack. With time already served, Yole will be released after two years, and then faces three years probation.

Full story on tonight’s 6pm news