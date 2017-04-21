2016 Business Excellence Awards
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Michael Yole pleads guilty to attempted murder

Posted:
Category: Hamilton
Tags: Amanda Yole, attempted murder, guilty, hamilton, Micheal Yole

2017-02-09-MichaelYoleEN

A 93-year-old Carlisle man was sentenced to two and a half years behind bars today, after pleading guilty to the attempted murder of his daughter-in-law.

Amanda Yole nearly lost an ear when she was slashed in the head during a family dispute on January 25th.

Yole told the court “I am a contrite and humbled old man standing in front of you today.”

Yole said the machete attack was the result of more than a year of what his lawyer called “elder abuse.” He said his son and son’s family were trying to push him out of his house and into a retirement home.

Yole’s son Marlyn Yole, his daughter-in-law Amanda Yole, and her daughter Carly Nevard all read victim impact statements about their ongoing trauma from the attack. With time already served, Yole will be released after two years, and then faces three years probation.

Full story on tonight’s 6pm news


LATEST STORIES

Michael Yole pleads guilty to attempted murder

Hamilton among the most breathtaking places according to Expedia

Best Wishes for April 21st-23rd

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php