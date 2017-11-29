Metrolinx strongly recommends against the HSR running the LRT

The province and Metrolinx have given the city of Hamilton two months to decide if the LRT will be operated by HSR. Metrolinx strongly suggests council abandon the thought of an HSR light rail transit but the mayor says it will be up to council to decide.

The President and CEO of Metrolinx sent a letter to the city manager last week that said: “I believe that removing operations from procurement and assigning them to HSR is not in the city’s interest”.

Mayor Fred Eisenberger has read through the letter that says there would be commercial risk, higher operating costs and a 4 to 5 month delay in getting the LRT on track.

“The question becomes what does it add to the local cost to tax payers and what is the responsibility and cost we are taking on over the next 30 years.” Eisenberger.

The LRT committee will present some numbers to council on Friday with the thought of HSR taking over. Like a new cost of $750 000 a year for a team of five people dedicated to LRT operation and higher operational costs. Money that is not included in the billion dollar provincial promise but instead puts the burden on Hamilton taxpayers.

Some councillors have already made up their minds and others are concerned with the recent problems with the HSR, like the 600 no-show buses in October.

Metrolinx and the province say they will proceed under the assumption that a private company will maintain operations of the LRT but if the city chooses to change the plans and hand over operations to HSR they have until January 24th to notify the province.