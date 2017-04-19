Mental health treatment is getting a big boost in Niagara

The region’s primary centre for mental illness in young children and teens, Pathstone, is getting a new headquarters and it will help the agency treat thousands of children every year.

“What we do know is that 70% of adults that have mental health of addiction issues usually stems from their childhood or their youth.” Shaun Baylis, Pathstone mental health.

Crews were busy putting the finishing touches on the new home located on the corner of Fourth avenue and Third street Louth located next to the St. Catharines hospital. The building cost $12 million dollars, Pathstone’s raised nearly half of that through donations including one million dollars from the Branscombe family.

Last year 4800 kids received treatment and Pathstone’s expects that number to continue to grow. They attribute some of that to a broader awareness of mental health in the public.