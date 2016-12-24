2016 Business Excellence Awards
Mental health and the holidays

The holiday season can be stressful for many. But for those already suffering from mental health illnesses, this time of year can be too much to deal with. Kelly Botelho spoke with mental health professionals to find out how to support your loved ones who may be suffering.

Dr. Marleen Filimon says many who suffer from mental health disorders have an especially difficult time coping during the holiday season because they feel guilty for being depressed, or anxious when its a time of celebration. As an outsider looking in, be sure to be extra sensitive.

“Don’t say things like ohh its just the Christmas holidays, everyone has stress. Or try to normalize it because that will tell that person that what they are experiencing is not important.”

Filimon says its important to give your loved one who is suffering space. Understand that they may not want to participate. And above all, listen to them and pay attention to their body language. For those who are suffering, Filimon says, don’t feel pressure to do things that may be too much.

The Canadian Mental Health Association of Halton, in partnership with The Halton Regional Police have an outreach program where family, friends, or those suffering can call in and get a house call if they need help.

Jason Barr of the Canadian Mental Health Association says the holidays are especially difficult because theres so much expectation at this time of year.

“There’s a certain expectation that things are going very well and sometimes there is that let down.”

Barr says that the program runs all year long, but is especially busy during the holidays.


