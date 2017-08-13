Watch CHCH Live 2016 Business Excellence Awards
Extended // Menashe

Director Joshua Z Weinstein explores the reality in fiction with Menashe, a film that tell’s a story from within Brooklyn’s ultra-orthodox Jewish community.

From casting non-actors from the community and telling their stories Menashe gives us a glimpse into a relatively private world. The director spoke about how his roots in documentary influenced the project and working with lead actor Menashe Lustig to adapt his real life story for the big screen.

Menashe is currently playing in select Canadian cities.

 


