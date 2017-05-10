Men armed with a firearm and axe rob Lincoln pharmacy

Watch CHCH Live 2016 Business Excellence Awards
Niagara police have arrested three suspects accused of robbing a pharmacy in Town of Lincoln on Monday in the middle of the afternoon.

Police say the men, one armed with a firearm and another with an axe, allegedly stole narcotics from the IDA Pharmacy on King St. around 2:30 p.m.

The suspects fled the scene in a stolen 2007 Toyota Yaris. Officers spotted the car and attempted to pull the driver over which led to a police chase.

Officers deployed a stop stick and deflated two tires on the vehicle. The suspects then drove into a field and fled on foot in the area of Twenty Mile Rd. and Mountain Rd.

Officers continued their search, arrested the suspects and recovered the weapons and stolen drugs.

Ryan Cannon, 23, Matthew Mailhot, 30, and 29-year-old Marek Farbar from Hamilton are facing numerous charges including robbery using firearm and fail to comply with a probation order.


