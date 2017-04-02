2016 Business Excellence Awards
Memorials set for young victims of Caledonia fatal crash

caledonia, car crash, hagersville, hamilton, memorial, Mississaugas of the New Credit First Nation, Six Nations Police

Memorials have been arranged for the three young people killed in a crash near Caledonia on March 29.

A visitation for 14-year-old Waagosh Secord will take place on Saturday night from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Hyde and Mott Funeral Home in Hagersville with a private service to follow.

Funeral services for 12-year-old Grace King will be held on Monday at 11:00 a.m. at the New Credit Community Centre Auditorium.

Both girls are from Mississaugas of the New Credit First Nation.

Reports said one of the two vehicles involved in the crash that killed the girls may have been involved in a hit-and-run just minutes before.

Those reports said Six Nations Police found a licence plate at the hit-and-run scene that may match the Toyota that crashed into a passenger van on Highway 6 on Wednesday. The hit-and-run happened on Cayuga Road, just south of 5th Line Road. No one was hurt in that crash, but three people were killed on Highway 6.

The 21-year-old man, identified as Wyatt Martin of Six Nations of the Grand River First Nation was driving the Toyota. Martin was also pronounced dead at the scene.

 


