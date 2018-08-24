Memorial for the Danforth shooting victims removed

It’s been one month since a mass shooting on the Danforth in Toronto killed two people and injured 13.

While the memory of that tragic day is still fresh in people’s minds, the memorial where many grieved was torn down on Thursday.

The city of Toronto says any makeshift memorial must be removed after 30 days.

The planks of wood plastered with words of encouragement and condolences will be sent to the city’s park’s yard with hopes of preserving them somewhere.

While the fountain at the Alexander the Great parkette remains an unofficial memorial, community leaders are looking to create one specifically dedicated to that tragic Sunday night in July.

“Some point later this year we’ll start a conversation, a larger conversation with the local residents, business improvement areas, members of the faith community and of course talking to the families of the victims to see what if any permanent memorial we could have and where it could be.” Mary Fragedakis, city councillor.

Until the new memorial is made, councillors hope people in the community continue to talk and support each other while investing in local businesses.