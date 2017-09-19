Medic alert GPS

Location- tracking technology is all around us, it’s even available in our cell phones at the touch of a button. Now a Canadian company is putting that technology to use with a device designed to keep wandering loved ones safe.

The “GPS Guardian” by Medic Alert Canada is a 4X5 centimetre device that combines location tracking and emergency response communication into one wearable piece of technology.

The device has an on and off button, lights that indicate when the device needs to be charged, and a large button that connects the user to two-way communication with the emergency call centre. It needs to be re-charged every 30 hours and costs $230 for the device itself, and another $50 per month.

The Alzheimer Society of Canada says to keep in mind assistive devices may work for some and not for others and would largely depend on the individual’s unique circumstances.