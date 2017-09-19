Watch CHCH Live
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Medic alert GPS

Posted:
Category: Ontario
Tags: Alzheimer Society of Canada, gps, GPS Guardian, Medic Alert Canada


Location- tracking technology is all around us, it’s even available in our cell phones at the touch of a button. Now a Canadian company is putting that technology to use with a device designed to keep wandering loved ones safe.

The “GPS Guardian” by Medic Alert Canada is a 4X5 centimetre device that combines location tracking and emergency response communication into one wearable piece of technology.

The device has an on and off button, lights that indicate when the device needs to be charged, and a large button that connects the user to two-way communication with the emergency call centre. It needs to be re-charged every 30 hours and costs $230 for the device itself, and another $50 per month.

The Alzheimer Society of Canada says to keep in mind assistive devices may work for some and not for others and would largely depend on the individual’s unique circumstances.


LATEST STORIES

Medic alert GPS

A Welland home is targeted and police are investigating it as a hate crime

Brock party aftermath

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php