McPranksters try to promote diversity at McDonalds

Two friends in Texas took matters into their own hands when they noticed an issue in their local McDonalds.

The pair smuggled a huge picture of themselves into the restaurant after they realized there were no Asians in the posters on the walls.

i noticed there was a blank wall at mcdonald’s so i decided to make this fake poster of me and my friend. It’s now been 51 days since i hung it up. pic.twitter.com/5OTf5aR4vm — JΞVH M (@Jevholution) September 3, 2018

They put it up in the middle of July. And it’s been up since.