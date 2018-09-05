;
2017 BEA Winners
McPranksters try to promote diversity at McDonalds

Two friends in Texas took matters into their own hands when they noticed an issue in their local McDonalds.

The pair smuggled a huge picture of themselves into the restaurant after they realized there were no Asians in the posters on the walls.

They put it up in the middle of July. And it’s been up since.



