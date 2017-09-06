McMaster University jumps 35 spots to become 78th in the world

Hamilton’s McMaster University has taken a big leap in rankings of the world’s best universities.

They shot up the list of the world’s top ranked universities, jumping 35 spots this year to become 78th in the world.

The Times higher education rankings consider the number of research papers published by the university or cited in other academic material, academic performance, teaching and international outlook. With more than 18 000 universities in the world this ranking places McMaster in the top 1%

The President of the University says this global ranking will be a huge asset and will have an impact on international enrollment.

“The numbers of international students here will go up and its desirable that they should do so because this is a university with international standing it should therefore have more of an international presence.” Patrick Deane, McMaster University President.

Mac has students and faculty from over 90 countries worldwide and 70 international exchange agreements in place. This year’s first year international class has around 800 students.

McMaster is 1 of only 4 Canadian universities consistently ranked in the top 100. Canada’s top two universities in the rankings are the University of Toronto and the University of British Columbia.