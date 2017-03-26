McMaster University home of international e-sports tournament

Videogamers from around the world flocked to McMaster University for the largest mixed player tournament in Canada.

Gamers at the Frozen Phoenix e-sports tournament compete against one another in Nintendo’s Super Smash Bros. and a variation of the classic called Project M.

The event has grown from a small campus tournament into an international showdown with 250 players from seven countries at this year’s tournament.

The winner will take home a $1,000 dollar prize.