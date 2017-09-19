Watch CHCH Live
McMaster University going 100% smoke-free

Posted:
Category: Halton, Hamilton
Tags: ban, Hamilton Campus, January 1 2018, mcmaster university, patrick deane, quit, Ron Joyce Centre, smoke-free campus, smoking

McMasterUniversityML

Smoking cigarettes will no longer be allowed at McMaster University starting next year.

Cigarettes and e-cigarettes will be forbidden on the Hamilton Campus and the Ron Joyce Centre in Burlington starting January 1 2018.

Patrick Deane, the President of the University, appears in a video on McMaster’s website.

He explains the on campus policy and says, “we want this to be a healthy place to work for everyone involved.”

He adds, “eliminating health risks is important.”

The University is also offering free programs to current smokers looking to quit.


