McMaster University going 100% smoke-free

Smoking cigarettes will no longer be allowed at McMaster University starting next year.

Cigarettes and e-cigarettes will be forbidden on the Hamilton Campus and the Ron Joyce Centre in Burlington starting January 1 2018.

Patrick Deane, the President of the University, appears in a video on McMaster’s website.

He explains the on campus policy and says, “we want this to be a healthy place to work for everyone involved.”

He adds, “eliminating health risks is important.”

The University is also offering free programs to current smokers looking to quit.