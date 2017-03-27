McMaster study finds rare genetic forms of obesity

Researchers have found 49 additional genetic syndromes associated with obesity — a significantly higher number than previously thought.

A study led by researchers at McMaster University has shown that, while relatively rare in the general population, 79 syndromes with obesity have been described in the literature. Previous reviews on obesity have reported just 20 to 30 syndromes.

“Rare genetic forms of obesity with many additional clinical features, such as intellectual disability, facial and organ-specific abnormalities, do exist,” said David Meyre, the senior author of the paper who holds the Canada Research Chair in Genetics of Obesity.

Meyre and his colleagues found that of the 79 syndromes, 19 have been genetically solved, to the point where a lab test could confirm a doctor’s suspicions.

Obesity rates in North America have risen dramatically over the past three decades. In 2014, roughly 5.3 million adults, aged 18 and older, reported height and weight that classified them as obese, according to Statistics Canada.

Obesity can increase the risk of several health complications including Type 2 diabetes, mental health issues, osteoarthritis, gallbladder disease, hypertension, fatty liver, coronary heart disease, and certain forms of cancer.

“A more clear understanding of the genetic causes of these syndromes may not only improve the lives of those afflicted with these mutations, but will also help us understand the genes and molecules that are important in obesity among members of the general population,” said Meyre.