McMaster study calls for doctors to reduce opioid prescriptions

A new study suggests that patients with chronic non-cancer pain should first be prescribed non-opioid options before the use of opioid therapy.

The recommendations were compiled by a group of doctors, researchers and patients from across the country.

The guidelines are being developed in response to the country’s shockingly high number of opioid users. Canada has the second highest number of users per capital in the world.

Dr. Norman Buckley, a member of the guidelines’ steering committee, and a pain specialist for Hamilton Health Sciences, said the new guideline provides some much-needed direction.

“There are patients who benefit from use of opioids as part of a broader strategy to manage their chronic pain,” Buckley said in the statement. “The challenge is to balance potential benefits of opioids with the possible harms in order to optimize a patient’s care. At the same time we need to minimize the risks of addiction and overdose.”

The recommendations also strongly discourage prescribing opioids to patients with “an active substance use disorder.” If opioids are prescribed, the recommendations suggest the dosage should be limited to less than 50mg morphine equivalents per day.

“Opioids are powerful medications that must be used appropriately and only when necessary,” said the Honourable Jane Philpott, Minister of Health. “If we are going to solve the crisis we are currently facing with respect to opioids, healthcare professionals must be part of the solution.”

The team is asking the public for their input on the recommendations. Residents can visit McMaster’s website to access a secure form where they can provide feedback.