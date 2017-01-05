Watch CHCH Live 2016 Business Excellence Awards
McMaster students to undergo ‘sensitivity training’ after KKK prank

Posted:       Last updated:
Category: Hamilton
Tags: hamilton, mcmaster university

mcmaster

 

McMaster University says two students behind “a very inappropriate prank” in which a library study room was booked for a “McMaster KKK meeting”, will face repercussions.

In a release on their website, the university said the students will receive education and sensitivity training that reflects the emphasis on accountability and education within the McMaster Student Code of Conduct.

In December, library staff at the university discovered the inappropriate booking a few hours after it was made and quickly cancelled the reservation.

McMaster says the two students involved regret their actions “which they realize were ill-advised and inappropriate.”


