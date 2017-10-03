McMaster students party

Students say Saturday’s McMaster homecoming party on Dalewood avenue in Hamilton was one for the books. But families who live on the street were appalled by the drunken behaviour of many students who took part.

These kinds of parties are common in London, Kingston and St.Catharines but Hamilton was taken by surprise. Hamilton police say 30 tickets were handed out to party goers ranging from alcohol offences, to public urination.

Police say they went to homes on Dalewood avenue who were advertising homecoming parties before the big day and explained the consquences if they were to follow through, but the party went on anyway.

A Westdale neighbourhodd association is concerned about what could have happened, but say what did happen wasn’t that bad considering the number of partiers.

People who live in the neighbourhood hope this doesn’t become a yearly tradition.