Watch CHCH Live 2017 Business Nomination
Ch-Ching! Rewards

McMaster students party

Posted:
Category: Hamilton
Tags: hamilton, mcmaster, party, students


Students say Saturday’s McMaster homecoming party on Dalewood avenue in Hamilton was one for the books. But families who live on the street were appalled by the drunken behaviour of many students who took part.

These kinds of parties are common in London, Kingston and St.Catharines but Hamilton was taken by surprise. Hamilton police say 30 tickets were handed out to party goers ranging from alcohol offences, to public urination.

Police say they went to homes on Dalewood avenue who were advertising homecoming parties before the big day and explained the consquences if they were to follow through, but the party went on anyway.

A Westdale neighbourhodd association is concerned about what could have happened, but say what did happen wasn’t that bad considering the number of partiers.

People who live in the neighbourhood hope this doesn’t become a yearly tradition.


LATEST STORIES

McMaster students party

Ticats trade C.J. Gable to Edmonton

New NDP leader

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php