McMaster students host fundraising walk for Alzheimer’s research

Dozens of people opted for a walk indoors on Saturday morning for those impacted by Alzheimer’s disease.

Walkers and runners of all fitness levels took to the indoor track at McMaster University.

The student-driven initiative brought parents, care givers and families together to raise money and show their support for people impacted by Dementia.

According to the campaign website, more than $11 thousand was raised throughout the day. The event is the country’s biggest fundraiser for the Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of Dementia.

The money raised goes toward support programs, services and other activities like education and awareness initiatives in the Hamilton community.


