2016 Business Excellence Awards
Ch-Ching! Rewards

McMaster Professor reaction on Trump’s 100 days as President

Posted:       Last updated:
Category: Canada & The World, Hamilton, News
Tags: degroote school of business, donald trump, marvin ryder, mcmaster university, president, u.s.

Donald Trump is now in his hundredth day as President of the United States. He deliver his weekly address where he focussed on the triumphs of his administration to date.

The loudest milestones of his first 100 days include signing numerous executive orders, launching missiles at Syria, appointing a new justice to the Supreme Court and posting nearly a thousand tweets.

CHCH News caught up with Professor Marvin Ryder from the McMaster University DeGroote School of Business to get his take on Trump’s first 100 days in office that revolve around NAFTA, future Executive Orders and the unrest in the Middle East.


LATEST STORIES

Niagara Police searching for suspects in month-old assault in St. Catharines

War Amps helps youth amputees tackle life and bullying with positive attitudes

Ontario issues warning to pet owners for rabies prevention

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php