McMaster Professor reaction on Trump’s 100 days as President

Donald Trump is now in his hundredth day as President of the United States. He deliver his weekly address where he focussed on the triumphs of his administration to date.

The loudest milestones of his first 100 days include signing numerous executive orders, launching missiles at Syria, appointing a new justice to the Supreme Court and posting nearly a thousand tweets.

CHCH News caught up with Professor Marvin Ryder from the McMaster University DeGroote School of Business to get his take on Trump’s first 100 days in office that revolve around NAFTA, future Executive Orders and the unrest in the Middle East.