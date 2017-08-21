McMaster Observatory hosting solar eclipse viewing

Much of Canada will witness a partial eclipse of the sun tomorrow afternoon, but the real show will be in the United States where a total solar eclipse will occur.

Experts say Victoria, B.C. will get the best view of the partial eclipse in Canada for the first total solar eclipse to sweep coast-to-coast across North America in 99 years.

It’s expected to be the most observed, most studied and most photographed but NASA said it’s not safe to look at the uneclipsed or partially eclipsed sun.

The only safe way to watch the eclipse is through special solar filters or eclipse glasses. And don’t look at it through an unfiltered camera, telescope, or binoculars.

Experts say staring at the sun during an eclipse can burn your retina and cause a condition called “eclipse blindness.”

CHCH will have a team at the McMaster Observatory tomorrow afternoon watching the eclipse and will have all of the details for the 6 p.m. news.