McMaster hosting one of Canada’s largest robotics competitions
One of the largest robotics competitions in Canada is taking place at McMaster University this weekend.
More than 1,000 high school students from around the region are competing in the FIRST Robotics Canada District Competition. Students have to use their knowledge in science, technology, engineering and math to design and build robots that solve a specific problem.
The FIRST District Championships are next week at the Hershey Centre in Mississauga.
