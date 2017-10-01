McMaster homecoming causing a stir

Approximately two thousand students had a booze-fueled street party on Dalewood Ave. in Westdale all day long on Saturday.

Those who have lived on the street for decades say they have never seen anything like it. Crushed beer cans littered the street, but that was hardly the worst of it.

Some neighbours, who did not want to appear on camera out of fear for their safety, say party goers were urinating and defecating on the lawn, right in the open.

Hamilton police would only say that they attended this area yesterday for a street party that was larger than they expected.

According to neighbours, police didn’t do anything.

This isn’t the first time Mac students have hosted large homecoming parties.

Families who live on Dalewood Ave. say this year’s homecoming was the worst they’ve ever seen.

McMaster University says it has a joint responsibility for unacceptable student behaviour in the community.

“I think neighbours have the right to be angry, that’s where they live. They deserve to be treated with respect and have their property remain respected. For sure, we have to try to do better.”

The Dean of Students says this was the biggest Mac party he has ever seen.