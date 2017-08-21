Watch CHCH Live 2016 Business Excellence Awards
Ch-Ching! Rewards

McMaster graduates travel to Japan to learn about 2011 nuclear disaster

Posted:
Category: Hamilton
Tags: Fukushima Ambassador Program, Fukushima region, japan, mcmaster university, nuclear disaster

mcmaster

Five McMaster University graduates have traveled to Japan to learn more about the country’s 2011 nuclear disaster.

The students arrived in Japan last Wednesday for a 10-day visit to the Fukushima region, according to the Canadian Press.

They plan to visit the nuclear plant that melted down and stay with families that were devastated by the tragedy.

Their trip is part of the Fukushima Ambassador Program, which teaches students from around the world about the physical, economic and social consequences of the nuclear disaster.


LATEST STORIES

Police investigate suspected fentanyl overdoses in Brantford

Interim safe-injection site opens in Toronto

Best Wishes for August 21st

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php