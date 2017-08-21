McMaster graduates travel to Japan to learn about 2011 nuclear disaster

Five McMaster University graduates have traveled to Japan to learn more about the country’s 2011 nuclear disaster.

The students arrived in Japan last Wednesday for a 10-day visit to the Fukushima region, according to the Canadian Press.

They plan to visit the nuclear plant that melted down and stay with families that were devastated by the tragedy.

Their trip is part of the Fukushima Ambassador Program, which teaches students from around the world about the physical, economic and social consequences of the nuclear disaster.