McMaster Children’s Hospital’s new O.R

McMaster Children’s Hospital has brand new operating rooms, equipped with new technology. For some patients that can mean the difference between major surgery and a non-invasive procedure.

Four year old Maliya Lafayette is going home after having surgery to remove a cancerous tumour in her chest. Maliya was one of the first patients to have surgery in the new operating rooms.

“We were really amazed because they got 95% out and we weren’t expecting that at all so its been amazing. They were able to go around a couple of nerves, veins and arteries that they weren’t sure if they were able to do.” Lindsay Kenny, Maliya’s mother.

Doctors used state of the art non-invasive instruments. Had it not been for the new technology in the room Maliya may have had to post pone her much needed chemotherapy because her recovery time would have been longer.

Chief of surgery at McMaster Children’s hospital Doctor Helene Flageole says technology has evolved tremendously, and the new operating rooms have changed to accommodate the latest equipment.

There are a total of 8 operating rooms and 2 new procedure rooms that have been built to O.R. standards so they can be converted when needed.