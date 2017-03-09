McMaster basketball star named best female player in Canada

(Twitter photo courtesy McMaster Athletics)

McMaster Marauder Danielle Boiago has added one more award to her list of accomplishments after claiming the title of best female basketball player in the country at the All-Canadian Banquet Wednesday night.

The Hamilton native won the Nan Copp Award as U SPORTS Player of the Year, becoming the first Marauder in history to win the national honour.

“Danielle added improvements to her game at both ends of the court in every year of her career,” said McMaster head coach Theresa Burns in a statement. “What we see now is the result of her pure passion for the game and unbelievable work ethic: a complete player, a special player who can dominate in almost every statistical category.

“She has been a consummate leader and I’m so thrilled that she is being recognized in this way.”

Boiago’s teammate Vanessa Pickard was also honoured at the banquet on Wednesday, picking up the Tracy McLeod Award for her outstanding perseverance in the face of adversity. Pickard becomes the second Marauder in history to win the award.

“Vanessa is such a mature individual,” said Coach Burns. “She focuses on what she can control and puts 100 per cent effort into the process. She was so positive and provided such great leadership to her teammates even when she was sidelined. When she came back, she hardly missed a beat, which is a testament to her high IQ and talent. I admire her courage and perseverance very much.”