Mayor Fred Eisenberger up for ‘World Mayor Prize’

Mayor Fred Eisenberger is one of only two mayors in the country to make the shortlist for the 2016 World Mayor Prize.

The bi-annual prize is given to mayors who have the “vision, passion and skills to make their cities amazing places to live in, to work in and to visit.”

Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi was awarded the 2014 World Mayor Prize for his forward-thinking approach to city hall and strong leadership during disasters like the Alberta floods of 2013.

The 2016 shortlist includes 15 mayors from across the world who have made exceptional efforts to welcome refugees and integrate migrants.

In just over a year, more than 15,000 Syrian refugees arrived in Ontario, out of which 1,330 have since called Hamilton home.

The winner will be announced on February 14, 2017.