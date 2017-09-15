Ch-Ching! Rewards

Mayor and Del Toro in talks

After gushing about Hamilton earlier this week at TIFF, director Guillermo Del Toro is one step closer to making his dream of a Hamilton film studio a reality after a tweet from Hamilton Mayor Fred Eisenberger.

“The dialouge has continued, meetings have been scheduled and we’ll continue on with exploring this opportunity.” Eisenberger.

Eisenberger reached out to the Oscar-nominated director after CHCH’s Bob Cowan mentioned Hamilton at a TIFF news conference and now his team is planning a visit to scout possible locations. While nowhere specific has been singled out, Eisenberger says there are countless options.

Del Toro has filmed in Hamilton before. In 2015 for Crimson Peak, returning again last year for The Shape of Water.

A top secret film is also in the works, set to takeover Kenilworth ave north between Barton street and Britannia road on October 16th and 17th.


