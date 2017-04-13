Maudie is a biopic based on the life of Canadian artist Maud Lewis, directed by Aisling Walsh and starring Ethan Hawke, Sally Hawkins, Kari Matchett, Zachary Bennett, and Gabrielle Rose.

MAUDIE, based on a true story, is an unlikely romance in which the reclusive Everett Lewis (Ethan Hawke) hires a fragile yet determined woman named Maudie (Hawkins) to be his housekeeper. Maudie, bright-eyed but hunched with crippled hands, yearns to be independent, to live away from her protective family and she also yearns, passionately, to create art. Unexpectedly, Everett finds himself falling in love. The film charts Everett’s efforts to protect himself from being hurt, Maudie’s deep and abiding love for this difficult man and her surprising rise to fame as a folk painter.

The film was chosen to be shown at the Special Presentations section when it premiered at the 2016 Toronto International Film Festival. “A broken bird and a scarecrow. An artist and a fish-peddler. A mismatched pair. Two souls existing on the fringes of society who find one another and change each other in the course of their lives together. The film is the intimate portrait of these two people. Maud and Everett Lewis, two outsiders who become a pair. Their journey to discovering love is the dramatic heart of this film,” says Walsh.

Maudie is rated PG.