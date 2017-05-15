2016 Business Excellence Awards
Matthew Good to perform free show in Niagara Falls

Posted:
Category: Entertainment
Tags: jim diodati, Matthew Good, niagara falls, scotiabank convention centre, The Blue Stones

mattgood

Juno-award winning Matthew Good with special guests The Blue Stones will play a free concert this summer as part of Niagara Falls’ Canada 150 Signature event.

The concert will take place on August 26 at the Scotiabank Convention Centre. Organizers say there is limited capacity at the 19+ licensed event and doors will open at 7 p.m.

During the day, there will be free family-friendly fun, including a children’s area, Mini Comic Con, an art showcase, and food trucks featuring quintessential Canadian foods.

“It’s all about having fun and celebrating Canada’s 150th birthday as a community,” said Niagara Falls Mayor Jim Diodati in a news release. “I invite you and your family and friends to come out and enjoy an incredible event, lots of music, food, free fun and games, and to wish Canada a happy birthday in true Niagara Falls style!”


