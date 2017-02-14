Massive fire rips through Toronto sports club

(Twitter photo courtesy Toronto Fire)

Toronto firefighters are battling a massive 6-alarm fire at The Badminton and Racquet Club in midtown Toronto.

Emergency crews were called to the sports club near Yonge St. and St. Clair Ave. around 9:30 a.m.

Toronto Fire Chief Matthew Pegg said it is “a difficult scene” as more than 100 firefighters attempt to control the fire.

The building has been evacuated and officials say everyone has been accounted for. One firefighter suffered a minor injury and was treated on scene by paramedics.

TTC buses are being brought in to provide shelter for those who were forced to leave their buildings.