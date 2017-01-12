Massive fire rips through Stoney Creek law office

Fire officials are investigating an early morning blaze that tore through a Stoney Creek business.

Crews were called to the Centennial Law Group offices on King St. West around 12:30 a.m. Thursday morning.

“When we arrived on scene we found heavy fire and smoke,” said Claudio Mostacci, Hamilton Fire Spokesperson. “Crews quickly began their aggressive interior attack on this fire. We upgraded to multiple alarm because of the amount of fire.”

Mostacci says high winds were fueling the fire and additional crews were called in to help.

Firefighters were able to bring the blaze under control in about 30 minutes but the two-and-a-half storey building suffered extensive damage.

No injuries were reported and crews remain on scene to battle hot spots.

The Ontario Fire Marshall has been called in to investigate.