Massive Fetanyl bust

The RCMP say that importing and selling the deadly drug fentanyl is one of the fastest growing industries in drug trafficking in Canada. The mounted police joined several other high-ranking law enforcement to announce a major drug and guns haul that prevented thousands of fentanyl pills from getting to the streets.

The investigators involved in project Silkstone say the deadly drug fentanyl can now be found in other recreational drugs.

“You can cut your cocaine with fentanyl, it’s even seen laced in marijuana, these pills, whether it’s ecstacy or oxycodone have fentanyl in them and it takes just a small amount to kill somebody.”

The OPP, RCMP, Canadian Border Services, Montreal police and U.S. drug enforcement worked together for 18 months to confiscate 11 500 pills of fentanyl that was being made in Quebec and sent to Ontario and the U.S. The street value of the pills is about $345 000.

Detectives also found $400 000 worth of cocaine, $2 million in marijuana products and guns. 18 people from Ontario and Quebec were arrested and face a combined 81 charges. One of the criminals is a Service Ontario employee who allegedly helped with forging fake id’s.