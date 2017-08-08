Massey Hall to be restored and preserved

Ontario has decided to invest and restore Toronto’s Massey Hall.

The announcement was made Tuesday morning at the historic concert hall.

Restoration will include improvements to both the interior and exterior of the venue, while planning for a future connected tower to the south of the building.

Over its 123-year history, the venue has hosted a wide-array of artists from Glenn Gould to Neil Young and Bob Dylan to Justin Bieber.

The revitalization is a seven-year multi-phased project that will close the concert hall temporarily between summer 2018 and fall 2020.

The venue became a National Historic Site of Canada in 1981.