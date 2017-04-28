Massage therapist charged with sexual assault

A 40-year-old registered massage therapist from Brampton has been charged with sexual assault.

Fernando Vigon-Campuzano, 40, was arrested on April 26 and is accused of sexually assaulting three separate victims at different massage therapy businesses in Peel region.

Investigators say the charges stem from incidents that allegedly happened between March 2014 and March 2016.

Peel police believe there may be more victims and are asking anyone with information to contact the Special Victims Unit at 905-453-2121, ext. 3460.

Vigon-Campuzano is scheduled to appear in a Brampton courtroom on May 29.