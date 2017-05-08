Masked man robs Oakville bank in broad daylight

Halton police are investigating after a man wearing a white bandana to cover his face robbed a bank in Oakville.

It happened around 3:30 p.m. Sunday at the TD Canada Trust on Trafalgar Rd.

Investigators say a man walked into the bank and demanded money from the counter staff. He claimed to have a weapon but it was not seen by witnesses.

The suspect took a quantity of cash and fled the area, running east onto Rosegate Way. No one was injured during the robbery.

Police describe the suspect as white, six-feet tall with an average build. He was wearing grey sweatpants, a grey hooded top, black athletic shoes, and a white bandana and rectangular sunglasses hiding his face.

Anyone with information about this robbery is asked to contact Halton police.