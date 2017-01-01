2016 Business Excellence Awards
“MASH” Star William Christopher Dies at 84

Photo: “MASH” actor William Christopher (centre) with co-stars Wayne Rogers (left) and Alan Alda (Bettman/Bettman Archive)

 

“MASH” star William Christopher has died at the age of 84.

The actor played the sensitive, caring and soft-spoken Father John Mulcahy on the long time running CBS series and comedy “MASH”.

Christopher was diagnosed with cancer more than a year ago and had been in the care of a hospice for nearly a week.

Reports say fellow cast member Loretta Swit, known for her role in the series as Major Margaret “Hot Lips” Houlihan, remembers Christopher as “TV’s quintessential padre” and called it the “most perfect casting ever known.”


