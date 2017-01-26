Mary Tyler Moore dies at 80

She turned the world on with her smile, and now Hollywood is mourning the death of the funny woman, Mary Tyler Moore, who died yesterday at the age of 80.

Moore starred in two of tv’s best-loved sitcoms “The Dick Van Dyke Show” in the 1960s and “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” in the 1970s.

She also appeared on Broadway and in films. In 1980 she nabbed a Best Actress Oscar nomination for her role in “Ordinary People.” But it was television that endeared Moore to the masses. The character of Mary Richards was one of the first on TV to be a single woman focused on her career.