Watch CHCH Live 2017 BEA Winners
Martial arts instructor facing sex charges in Milton

A man who worked as a martial arts instructor in Milton has been charged in connection with alleged sexual offences against a young girl.

Patrick Leany, 38, was arrested on Wednesday and charged with luring, invitation to sexual touching and criminal harassment.

The alleged victim is a female member at Black Belt World, the taekwondo club where Leany was employed.

Police believe Leany communicated with the child via cell phone.

He has been held in custody pending a bail hearing.

Anyone who may have information that could help police in this investigation is asked to contact Det. Sgt. Christ Newcombe at 905-465-8365 or Det. Barb Kent at 905-465-8977.



