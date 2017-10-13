Marshall is a biographical drama directed by Reginald Hudlin (Serving Sara). The film stars Chadwick Boseman, Josh Gad, Kate Hudson, Dan Stevens, Sterling K. Brown, and James Cromwell.

Long before he sat on the United States Supreme Court or claimed victory in Brown v. Board of Education, Thurgood Marshall (Chadwick Boseman) was a young rabble-rousing attorney for the NAACP. The new motion picture, MARSHALL, is the true story of his greatest challenge in those early days – a fight he fought alongside attorney Sam Friedman (Josh Gad), a young lawyer with no experience in criminal law: the case of black chauffeur Joseph Spell (Sterling K. Brown), accused by his white employer, Eleanor Strubing (Kate Hudson), of sexual assault and attempted murder.

In an interview with RogerEbert.com Hudlin revealed why he chose to focus on one of Marshall’s earlier cases as opposed to his time on the Supreme Court. “A lot of people go, “Oh yeah, I know about the Brown case. I learned that in fifth grade,” and they were more likely to be dismissive of the film. But to start earlier with a case you don’t know, with an outcome you don’t know, with all the lower tabloid TMZ-esque qualities—it is going back in time but maybe with more contemporary themes.”

Marshall is rated 14A.