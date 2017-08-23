Markham man in US custody for child sex exploitation facing additional charges in Canada

Watch CHCH Live 2016 Business Excellence Awards
A Markham man facing charges in the United States for allegedly attempting to have sex with a 13-year-old girl is now facing additional charges in Canada.

Yves Joseph Legault, 53, was arrested in the U.S. and is accused of flying to Atlanta to have sex with the teenage girl.

With the assistance of York Regional Police, OPP say they collaborated with FBI officials and Canada Border Services Agency to execute a search warrant at a Markham residence.

During the investigation, they seized several computers and related items that contained images of child sexual abuse.

OPP have issued an arrest warrant for Legault who is charged with accessing child pornography, making sexually explicit material available to a child, two counts of possession of child pornography, and three counts of luring a child in Canada.

Legault is in custody in the U.S. and will answer to the charges laid in Canada once the investigation and court process in the U.S. are complete.


