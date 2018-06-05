Markham man on trial for second degree murder of his girlfriend

Elizabeth Nugent had recently moved to Burlington from Belleville, where most of her family lives, when police were called to her apartment on Pearl Street in Burlington. It was on October 27th 2014, a man had barricaded himself inside with what he claimed was a gun.

Police negotiated with the man for four hours and then forced their way inside. They found 41-year-old Malcolm Copeland of Markham, he was taken away in a stretcher. They also found the body of 32 year old Elizabeth Nugent, who had been stabbed in the neck.

Copeland was her boyfriend, he was charged with second degree murder.

The selection of 12 men and women and two alternates to serve on the jury began Monday. Once the jury is chosen they will start to hear evidence; that’s not expected to start until June 6th.