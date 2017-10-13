Mark Felt – The Man Who Brought Down the White House is a political drama written and directed by Peter Landesman (Concussion). The film premiered at TIFF and stars an ensemble cast including Liam Neeson, Diane Lane, Marton Csokas, Ike Barinholtz, Bruce Greenwood, Michael C. Hall, Brian d’Arcy James, Tony Goldwyn, Josh Lucas, Eddie Marsan, Wendi McLendon-Covey, and Maika Monroe.

While his name has been public for a decade, few know about the personal and professional life of the brilliant and uncompromising Felt, who risked and ultimately sacrificed everything, including his family, career, and ultimately his freedom, to bring what he knew to light. MARK FELT shows us Watergate as we’ve never seen it before, flipping the perspective from All the President’s Men’s journalists-on-the-street to a view from the highest offices of power, an extraordinary window into a government in turmoil. The story of far-reaching White House corruption, of which the Watergate break-in was only a lone example. As current events strike startling parallels to the political turmoil of the Watergate era— including power struggles between the executive branch and the FBI, evidence of election dirty tricks, and renewed White House challenges to the veracity of the media—Mark Felt’s story could not be more timely.

Mark Felt – The Man Who Brought Down the White House is rated PG.